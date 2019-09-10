<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is likely to advise Tammy Abraham to choose England if he is asked for any guidance from the player.

The 21-year-old Camberwell-born striker has scored four goals in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season but was snubbed by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Lampard said, “I would have loved it for him to get called up by England, but he can take a bit of a breather.

“We can work with him because it is constant with all the younger players. I think England will come calling.”

Abraham has been capped twice by Southgate in friendlies against Germany and Brazil, but he is yet to make a competitive debut which will ultimately end Nigeria’s dreams of luring him to play for the Eagles.

According to the Telegraph Sport, Abraham could make his competitive debut for England next month in their Euro 2020 qualifiers and the trips to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria next month.