Frank Lampard is set to remodel Chelsea this season and he has also prepared to give the younger players the opportunity to prove themselves at the top level following the transfer ban that is hit by the club.

Lampard is not set to give Kasey Palmer any time at the club and it looks like the midfielder’s time at the Stamford Bridge is up and the manager is prepared to sanction another loan move for the youngster.

According to the report in Sky Sports, Swansea City wants the midfielder on loan, Palmer was on loan at Blackburn last season but failed to impress with the Championship side.

He switched to Bristol City in the January window transfer, Palmer previously enjoyed productive loan spells with Huddersfield Town and Derby County, but his chances of making a breakthrough at Chelsea look limited.

Lampard is eager to keep the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Reece James with a transfer embargo hanging over the club, but Palmer appears to be surplus to requirements.