



Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will go out to win the game against Wolves on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently sat in fourth place and only need a point in their final league game to secure Champions League qualification for next season.





But they come up against a tricky opponent in Wolves, who currently sit in sixth and are vying for a Europa League place via the Premier League.

Lampard spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the game and insisted there is only one way to approach a game and that is to win.

“We’ll approach the game as we always do, which is to try and win,” said Lampard.

“There is no other way to approach a game of football.”