Frank Lampard insists Victor Moses will not be part of his squad for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspurs.

Moses who spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce and Inter Milan respectively is back at the club, but he is not training with the first team.

The former Wigan Athletic has not been selected by the Blues boss this season, except for a friendly against Wimbledon, where he also scored.





While speaking ahead of his side trip to North London, Lampard made it clear in the news conference that he is not counting on the former Super Eagles forward for the season, despite injuries to Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

“At the moment, Victor isn’t in that moment with us. He isn’t in the bubble with us at the training ground but I know him well and trained with him,” Lampard told a news conference on Monday.

Moses has just a year left on his contract with Chelsea and the former Premier League champions will gladly consider any bid for him.