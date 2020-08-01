



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits today’s goalkeeper call for the FA Cup final against Arsenal will be difficult.

Willy Caballero came in for the out of form Kepa for Chelsea’s final Premier League game against Wolves last weekend and Lampard must decide whether to keep his regular number one on the bench once again.

“It’s difficult,” he said.





“We have competition in the squad but it becomes more difficult as I know how much players want to play in these games.

“But we have to be together as a squad. We have to feel as though we are all together. People coming off the bench have been important for us this season.

“But I know this decision will be very hard to take.”