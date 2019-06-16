<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Frank Lampard is all set to become the new Chelsea manager after Roman Abramovich gave ‘personal assurances’ that he will be given at least two seasons in the role.

Current Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is on the verge of taking over at Juventus after just 12 months at Stamford Bridge, with an announcement from the Italian side in the coming days.

Lampard was considered the favourite for the soon-to-be-vacant position almost immediately after their Europa League win but many have questioned whether, after just a year as a senior coach, the Chelsea job has come too soon.

And it seems that Lampard himself had those same doubts.

A story in the Sunday Times has claimed that the former midfielder was worried that his fledging career would be over before it even began should he accept the role.

But a phone call from Abramovich seems to have eased those fears.

The story says that the club’s Russian billionaire has promised Lampard he will be given until the end of the 2020/21 season, and will be given money to spend once their transfer ban is lifted in 12 months time.

Lampard will become Chelsea’s first permanent English manager since Glenn Hoddle.