Derby County manager Frank Lampard has accepted a Football Association improper conduct charge after being sent to the stands at Rotherham.

The Chelsea legend was shown a red card after arguing with officials in the 77th minute of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat and risks been fined for his unruly actions.

The 40-year-old was protesting against a handball decision, having earlier seen midfielder Tom Lawrence sent off and a penalty awarded against his side.

“I need to go back to the rulebook myself because I do not want to be leaving the game,” he was quoted on the BBC.

“I was upset with a handball. If those are the rules, managers will get sent off every game.

“I like communication with officials but there was none of that. It wasn’t a penalty. They got a soft one but we didn’t get one.”