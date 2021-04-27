The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, swore-in Chukwuma Frank Ibezim as the new Senator representing Imo North senatorial district of Imo State.

The Clerk of the Senate, Ibrahim El-Ladan, administered the oaths of office and allegiance on Ibezim on the directive of the Senate President.





“With this oath taking, the Imo North Senatorial District is fully represented,” Lawan said.

LEADERSHIP recall that before Ibezim’s eventual swearing-in on Tuesday, there have been months of running battle between him and fellow party man, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, both of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over who was the authentic party candidate for the Imo North election.