



Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, is working tirelessly on how to build a tactical identity with the club.

The Blues have enjoyed a largely positive season, as they are on course to finish in the top-four.

Lampard has also integrated many players from the club’s youth setup into the first team, such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori.

And the Englishman hopes a tactical identity can build over time as he reshapes the team’s squad and style of play.

“The learning process, tactically, is never-ending,” he told Sky Sports.

“The moment you think you’ve cracked it and think you know how to defend set-pieces, you’ll concede one. You can get it right one day against a team that counter quickly and feels very differently. There are lots of small changes we’re trying to work on but the one thing I’ve learned is to try and stay calm and focused in terms of what I’m trying to do.





“You can’t fluctuate because of one team or individual performance. You have to be positive in moments where it hasn’t gone right and believe, in the long run and with the talent we have, that we’ll go in the right direction.

“Games can put obstacles in front of you but I don’t want change to be clever or change for change’s sake. I would love to get stability in terms of the way we play.

Teams like Liverpool, Manchester City have that – it takes time with the players and the balance of the squad and the message that you’re trying to get across.

“But I’m open [tactically] because the only thing that matters is winning games. People won’t look back and say, ‘Well, you played three at the back in that game, four in that one’. It’s about finding the right way.”