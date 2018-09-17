Franck Ribery has told kicker this could be his final season at Bayern Munich, but said he intends to carry on playing until the age of 38.

Ribery, 35, signed a new one-year deal towards the end of last season and is in his 12th campaign with the Bundesliga champions.

“It’s too early to say now,” the French winger said when asked whether he had entered his final year at the Allianz Arena. “I’d be up for another season, but let’s wait and see how this season shapes up.

“I am relaxed and don’t put myself under pressure. You must assess your performances correctly. It’s too early to say now.”

Ribery said he had received offers to leave Bayern before signing his contract extension, but had always intended to stay at the club.

“I never wanted to leave,” he added. “There were serious offers from China, but I like the Bundesliga and the Champions League. I dream of winning it for the second time.

“I am still ambitious, I am still driven. I have never said to myself this will be the last year. I have won everything, I can relax now. I always give it my all because it could be my last year.

“At my age, you never know what’s next, but I would like to play until I am 38.”