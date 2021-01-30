



Fiorentina forward, Franck Ribery, is enjoying the best of his career at the moment.

The veteran player said he’s ‘happy and content in Florence’ after having scored the opener in the dramatic 1-1 draw against Torino.

The French winger’s future at the Viola seems uncertain, as the former Bayern Munich star admitted he would like a return to the German Bundesliga.

But he directed the question to Fiorentina when asked about his future in Serie A.

“I’m happy and content in Florence, I feel good with the club and the fans,” he told Sky Sport Italia.





“Sometimes it’s hard because we’re in a difficult situation and that’s my mentality.

“If I will stay? You must talk to the club. I’m ready and available, it’s a question for the club.”

Sporting director Daniele Prade spoke to Sky Sport Italia before the match.

“He’s [Ribery] our leader. He will tell us what he wants to do in the future but this is not the right time. We will talk about it in a more serene moment.

“He’s a leader, a man of important values and who must give us more from all points of view.

“Young players grow with him because he transmits important values.”