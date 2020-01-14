<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The head coach of Paradou SC of Algeria, Francisco Chalo, says his side struggled to cope with heat and the intensity of the weather in Aba on Sunday.

Having the first leg 1-0 in Algiers, Paradou were outclassed by rampaging Enyimba in the reverse fixture played at that Aba township stadium on Sunday.

The two time African Champions won the game 4-1 thanks to Stanley Dimgba’s hattrick and a goal from in form striker Victor Mbaoma.





While speaking at the post match conference, Francisco Chalo said the weather was his side’s greatest enemy on the day.

He added that they struggled to cope with the intensity of Enyimba attackers as well.

The defeat left Paradou in third position on the Confederations Cup group D table behind Hassania Agadir and Enyimba, however Francisco Chalo remain optimistic that his club would still get to the quarter final of the competition.