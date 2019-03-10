



Nigeria international Francisca Ordega has said farewell to her United States’ National Women’s Soccer League side Washington Spirit with a heartfelt post.

The Nigeria international who will now be playing in China for Chinese Women’s Super League side has said farewell to her home club and fans in Washington

Ordega is set to join her new club in China, ending her four seasons journey with the Spirit.

After her outing with Nigeria at the 2019 Cyprus Women’s Cup this week, the 25-year-old took to her official Instagram page to say farewell to the Spirit faithful at Maryland SoccerPlex.

“I am grateful to you all! My fans, teammates, coaches at Spirit Squadron and everyone who has contributed to my success with the Washington Spirit,” she wrote.

“You guys made a big difference in my life for the past four years. I would like to say that you guys are so thoughtful and caring. Really cannot find the right words to express myself better.

“I am really thankful to have such an amazing and sweet ladies as teammates. Sad to say goodbye but then I got to face the reality of life by accepting the new challenge.

“I will be rooting for you guys from the other side of the world. America, my second and adopted Home. Love you all.”

The forward failed to extend her contract with the Spirit following the interest from the Chinese outfit after her exploits at the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Ordega has been handed jersey no. 11 by the Chinese topflight side and she is expected to report at her new club in coming days.

She became the first Nigerian player to win the league title in Australia and was shipped on loan almost immediately to Spanish side Club Atlético de Madrid Femenino where she again won the league title.

Ordega who was nominated for the African Women’s Footballer of the Year award will join up with South African striker Thembi Kgatlana who beat her to the accolade.

The Nigerian will also join Kgatlana’s compatriot Linda Motlhalo who has been confirmed by the Chinese side.