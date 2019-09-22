<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons Forward Francisca Ordega is delighted with her achievement with Shanghai Shenhua Ladies in the 2019 Chinese Women’s Super League (CWSL) season.

Ordega who is on one-year contract with the Shenhua Ladies until December 2019 took to her Twitter platform to show her excitement.

“Last game of the season, Proudly moment, One silver medal, 2 for Chinese Women Cup, and now 2nd on the log waoh, 2019 I’m grateful, hopefully next year we do better to cliche every every, it will all end in praise today Amen,” Ordega tweeted on Sunday.



Ordega joined the Shanghai Shenhua women in 2019 after featuring for Australian side Sydney FC (2017) and Atletico Madrid (2018) as a lonee from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club Washington Spirit.

The 25 year old Forward represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in which the Super Falcons crashed out in the round of 16 to Germany.