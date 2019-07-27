<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is confident the young Nigeria side can conquer the rest of the continent in future following their bronze medal finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Gernot Rohr’s men failed to win a record fourth African title in Egypt following their semifinal defeat to the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The West Africans however recovered to claim the bronze medal after edging out the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-0 in the Third-Place match.

Uzoho however believes the Super Eagles have what it takes to win the next edition of the competition to be hosted by Cameroon in 2021.

“This competition (AFCON 2019) is a big eye opener for our young squad and I believe we have learnt a lot from this experience,” Uzoho, who made one appearance in Egypt, said.

“We came close to making it to the final but for that unfortunate dying minute goal we conceded against Algeria. I believe we will get better and do well at the next edition.

“All we need to do is to keep working hard and maintain our focus. If we do that, then in 2021, we can challenge for the title and possibly win it.”

The Super Eagles will face West African neighbours, Benin Republic, Sierra Leone and Lesotho in Group L of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.