Francis Uzoho said he wanted to continue playing as he revealed the emotional battles he went through immediately he got injured during last Sunday’s international friendly between Nigeria and Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium.

Uzoho, 20, suffered the injury when he landed badly on one of his knees after the hour mark during Sunday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Brazil in Singapore and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

“Francis Uzoho has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and external meniscus,” said his Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia in a statement.

However, speaking in his first interview after the game, the Eagles’ shot-stopper said he wanted to continue the game despite experiencing a momentary loss of memory.

“To be sincere at that moment I was not thinking at all until I was stretchered off the pitch. I was just in pains but the truth is I wanted to continue playing after I left the pitch. I would have loved to finish the match”

The ex-Eaglets’ goalkeeper hinged his desperation to continue playing inspite of the horrific injury on the fact that it is the dream of every footballer to feature against Brazil.

“I don’t think there will be a bigger international match than playing against the South American giants. So, it’s really not my fault if I wanted to finish the game inspite of the pains I was going through.

On his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Uzoho vowed to recover earlier than the six months the doctor said he would spend before regaining full recovery.

“The doctor told me I would be out for six months but I’m a strong believer and I don’t feel I’m going to stay that long before returning to action. I want to promise that I would work hard to bounce back from this injury stronger and better”

The Nigeria international also expressed his gratitude to everyone who sent him goodwill messages after he sustained the injury last Sunday.

“I know I’ve not been able to reply to everyone that sent me messages but I want to express my gratitude to supporters around the world that wished me well after the injury I sustained against Brazil” he said.

Capped 16 times by Nigeria, he played all three matches as the Super Eagles were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stage and made a solitary appearance at this summer’s Nations Cup against Tunisia as the Super Eagles sealed a third-place finish in Egypt.

He has since regained his starting place and been picked for both of Nigeria’s most recent friendly internationals against Ukraine and Brazil.