Goalkeeper of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Francis Uzoho has given his views on Nigeria’s 1-2 loss to England in yesterday’s international friendly game decided at the new Wembley stadium.

Uzoho was for the fourth game running preferred ahead of the more experienced duo of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi by coach Gernot Rohr and he showed some improvements from the last game against Poland and Serbia respectively.

The Deportivo La Coruna B shot stopper made five brilliant stops during the game despite his error leading to the second goal scored by Harry Kane for England before the half time break.

Tipped to man goal for Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia, the 19 year old former Nigeria U17 reserve goalkeeper said he is sad over the final outcome of the game despite his impressive performance in the game.

‎”It’s not all about my individual performance. The team comes first. I’m not happy that we lost because it’s a game we should have won or at least get a draw if we had started it the way we ended it”, Uzoho told Owngoalnigeria.com after the game.

”As for myself I’m still improving on various aspect of my game and hopefully in the future I will be a better goalkeeper for the good of the national team of Nigeria. The mistakes noticed in this game will help us as a team when the World Cup begins in Russia”.