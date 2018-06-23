Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has declared that the team are primed for Tuesday’s crucial Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D clash against Argentina at the Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg following Friday’s 2-0 win against Iceland.

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa bagged a brace as the Super Eagles bounced back from the 2-0 loss against Croatia in their first game to beat the Vikings.

Argentina have picked a point from their first two games and were humiliated 3-0 by Croatia on Thursday.

A win against La Albiceleste send the Super Eagles into the second round while a draw will be enough depending on the outcome of the game between Croatia and Iceland.

“It is a crucial game for us, a crucial game for both teams. It’s going to be a do-or-die affair. The last time we played against them, it was a friendly game and I kept a clean sheet,” Uzoho, who made history as the second youngest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet in a World Cup game in the win against Iceland on Friday, told reporters in Russia.

“I’m confident that we will beat them and also believe in the team as well. “We have three points now from the win against Iceland which gives us confidence.

“We have the winning mentality now, so we will enter the game against Argentina on Tuesday with a good mindset.”

The young goalkeeper who is line to make his ninth appearance for Nigeria will come face to face with Argentina super star Lionel Messi for the first time but he is forced by the prospect of facing the struggling Barcelona man.

“I’m not scared of facing Messi. I’m actually confident of my ability and that of my team,” Uzoho, who appeared for Deportivo la Coruna in LaLiga last season, added.

“Today (Saturday) we begin preparations for the game against Argentina on Tuesday and we have not had enough time to talk about Messi and Argentina.

“On Tuesday, we will try to give our best and do something better.”