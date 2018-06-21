Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has said the Super Eagles will give it their best shot to beat Iceland tomorrow in Volgograd.

Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in the first round of matches in Group D, while Nigeria fell 2-0 to Croatia.

“This is an important game for both teams and we will try our best to win it,” said Uzoho, who at 19 is the youngest goalkeeper at this World Cup.

“We have worked very hard in training and we hope to do something against Iceland.”

Coach Gernot Rohr again praised his young shot stopper.

“He has been working very hard in training and he is improving,” Rohr remarked.

“He has a great future with Nigeria.”