



Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has admitted that next month’s 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Johannesburg will not be an easy game, but assures that he and teammates will play the crucial match with the seriousness it deserves.

Nigeria face South Africa on November 17 in a matchday-5 clash in Johannesburg in continuation of the Group E hostilities.

Uzoho who has made just one appearance for his Spanish second division side, Elche since he joined the club this summer, assures that the three time African champions won’t underrate the Stuart Baxter’s side despite moving top of group E following their back to back victories over Libya.

“Personally, the match in Tunisia was more difficult than the one in Uyo,” said Uzoho during an interview with the media after the game.

“The weather was different and it was a much smaller pitch than what we have in Uyo. And so we did not have enough space to run at the Libyan defence in Tunisia, and they were able to somehow contain us.

“The Eagles will take the game against South Africa very seriously because we have never underrated any team we have come up against,” Uzoho assured.

“We know it won’t be an easy game.”

Nigeria top the Group E with nine points from four games. They are one point ahead of South Africa into the much-anticipated clash. Libya are third with four points from four games while Seychelles are bottom with one point.

A draw against South Africa will see Nigeria qualify for the 2019 AFCON after missing the previous two editions.