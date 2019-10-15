Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been ruled out of action for the next six months after suffering an injury during the Brazil versus Nigeria friendly which held in Singapore last Sunday.
Uzoho sustained the injury and was stretchered out of the match midway through the second half of the friendly and was subsequently replaced by new invitee Maduka Okoye.
The match later ended 1-1 between the five-time world champions and the Super Eagles.
