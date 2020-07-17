



Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has completed a move from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna to Apoel Nicosia.

Uzoho spent the last year on loan at city rivals Omonia Nicosia and will now represent Apoel after signing a 3 year deal to join The Thrylos.

Uzoho who spent most part of last season injured decided to part company with Deportivo after three years, due to lack of first-team opportunities.





Uzoho made his first-team La Liga debut on 15 October 2017, against 0–0 SD Eibar, but lack of opportunities saw him moved to the Segunda División side Elche CF for one year loan, before leaving for Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta in 2019.

Uzoho who is now back from a six months injury will now hope to relaunch his career with the Apoel Nicosia.