The Super Eagles goalkeeper will stay at Omonia Nicosia until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and will be looking to impress after enduring a torrid spell during his first season in Cyprus after he was accused of playing with an invalid health certificate.

Uzoho joined Anorthosis Famagusta in January but was only in action for three matches in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

During his stint at the Stadio Antonis Papadopoulos, the shot-stopper was also shown his first career red for his unsportsmanlike attitude towards fans.

The 20-year-old is currently with Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

He has been restricted to the bench in every of the Super Eagles’ matches so far.