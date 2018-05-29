Gernot Rohr has hinted young goalkeeper Francis Uzoho looks set to be in goal for Nigeria at the World Cup.

The 19-year-old Uzoho has kept the country’s four friendlies and Rohr said this could be an indication he will be first choice in Russia.

“It’s an indication (he could be No 1),” Rohr admitted.

“He hasn’t played too much with us as he came after the World Cup qualifiers

“We wanted to see the young goalkeeper play for the first time in Nigeria

“I think he did well, he did what he had to do.”

Uzoho did not keep a clean sheet on his home debut and was lucky the referee overlooked what looked like a penalty caused by him in the second half of Monday’s friendly against DR Congo.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dee Ajiboye and Daniel Akpeyi are the other goalkeepers on the Eagles squad preparing for the World Cup.