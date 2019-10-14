<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr revealed that first-choice keeper, Francis Uzoho, may have been ruled out of next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic.

The match is scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on November 11.

“We lost our goalkeeper Francs Uzoho to a knee injury. It seems not to he good at all. It is not good because it is external ligament and external meniscus of his left knee. So we have to wait for him to come back this night (yesterday night) from the hospital here in Singapore so that he can leave here tomorrow (today)”, a visibly unhappy Rohr said.

“I think it will be very difficult for Uzoho to be back with the team for the Benin Republic (2021) AFCON qualifying match in Nigeria next month”, Rohr disclosed.