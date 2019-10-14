Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is displeased with his blunder that put his side under pressure in their 3-1 win over Seychelles in Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers game.

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr revealed that first-choice keeper, Francis Uzoho, may have been ruled out of next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic.

The match is scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on November 11.

“We lost our goalkeeper Francs Uzoho to a knee injury. It seems not to he good at all. It is not good because it is external ligament and external meniscus of his left knee. So we have to wait for him to come back this night (yesterday night) from the hospital here in Singapore so that he can leave here tomorrow (today)”, a visibly unhappy Rohr said.

“I think it will be very difficult for Uzoho to be back with the team for the Benin Republic (2021) AFCON qualifying match in Nigeria next month”, Rohr disclosed.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories