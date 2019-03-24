<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and his colleague in the senior national team, Chidozie Awaziem, have joined the camp of the Under 23 team and he trained with the team ahead of the Monday’s return leg of the Under 23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.

Both players are on a rescue mission to the Olympic Eagles after the team’s first choice goalkeeper, Adamu Abubakar, got a straight red card for ball handling outside the 18-yard box in the first leg against the Libyans which the Eagles lost 2-0 in Tunisia and the defensive woes of the team in the same game.

Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr had pointed out that Uzoho would team up with the Under 23 team because he is still within the age bracket and the Anorthosis Famagusta of Cyprus goaltender was sighted at the team’s evening training yesterday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba along with Awaziem ahead of the key game on Monday evening.

Even though it was from Uzoho’s poor handling of the ball that led to the lone goal conceded by the Super Eagles in last weekend AFCON qualifier against Seychelles, Rohr insisted that it was just a mistake and that the goalkeeper would come good in forthcoming games.

It is expected that the young goalkeeper is highly favoured to be between the sticks on Monday against the Libyans and should bring his World Cup experience with the Eagles to bear against the North Africans.

The Olympic Eagles need three unreplied goals to qualify for the next round of the qualifier.