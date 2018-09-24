Didier Deschamps has won the FIFA Best Men’s Coach award after leading France to World Cup glory.

Deschamps was included on a three-man shortlist and saw off competition from former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and the coach of beaten World Cup finalists Croatia, Zlatko Dalic.

The French entered the tournament as one of the favorites, although Deschamps was criticised in the build-up to Russia 2018 for his perceived negative tactics after a sluggish group stage performance.

Les Bleus proceeded to win a 4-3 thriller against Lionel Messi and Argentina before toppling an Edinson Cavani-less Uruguay in the quarterfinal round.

After edging Belgium on a lone goal from Samuel Umtiti to book a spot in the tournament finale, France toppled Croatia to become champions.

France’s victory came on the heels of Euro 2016 disappointment as the hosts fell to Portugal in the tournament finale despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury.

This past summer’s trophy was Deschamps’ second World Cup after previously winning the trophy in 1998.

He inherits the award from 2017 winner Zidane, his former French teammate, who left Madrid after guiding them to a third consecutive Champions League in May.

Zidane had finished second the prior year, as Claudio Ranieri won the award for Leicester City’s shocking Premier League title run.

Dalic, meanwhile, was included on the shortlist after leading Croatia past Denmark and Russia on penalty kicks and England in regular time before falling to Deschamps’ France in the finale.

The honor is Deschamps’ second ever individual coaching honor as the Frenchman was previously recognized as Ligue 1 Coach of the Year in 2004 while in charge of Monaco.