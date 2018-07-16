French defender Adil Rami has announced his retirement from international football after winning the World Cup with the Les Bleus on Sunday.

He joins the growing list of football stars to have called it quits from internationalo football after their team’s participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Marseille centre-back, Rami, made his France debut back in 2010 and has played 35 times for his country but did not play any match in Russia.

The 32-year-old told TF1: “The France team is over for me.”

And, when talking to RMC Sport, he added: “Even if I did not play, I had to be ready at all times to play 90 minutes.”

“I trained twice a day. The team was huge, I do not have words for that. The atmosphere is extraordinary.”

“I have never seen a team from France with such an atmosphere, so much joy, every day, even after the matches, before the matches. It’s beautiful.”