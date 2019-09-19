<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The best goalkeeper in the world will be awarded the “Yachine’’ trophy, named after former Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin, during the Ballon d’Or ceremony, organisers France Football magazine said on Thursday.

Yashin, who played for the Soviet Union from 1954 to 1967, is the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d’Or award, in 1963.

The Ballon d’Or was originally given to Europe’s best player and voted for by journalists.

It is now a global award with coaches and captains of national teams allowed to vote as well.

France Football said the list of 10 nominees for the goalkeeper award would be unveiled on October 21.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on December 2.