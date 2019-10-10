<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





France manager Didier Deschamps has urged Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to quit the Stamford Bridge outfit and find a new club in a bid to retain his place in the national team.

Deschamps wants the French striker to rethink his future at the Stamford Bridge.

The striker has found it difficult to get regular playing time under Frank Lampard and Deschamps is unhappy with the situation.

L’Equipe says Deschamps has warned the veteran he risks losing his place in the France squad unless he is playing regularly.

And he has encouraged the center-forward to find a new club in January.

The former Arsenal striker has offers from Ligue 1 but chose to remain in England.