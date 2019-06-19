<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Les Bleues head coach Corinne Diacre has agreed that they should be grateful to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for awarding them a penalty against the Super Falcons in Monday’s last group A match at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Roazhon Park in Rennes.

While relieving the moment which fetched them the maximum nine points, Diacre accepted it was not easy playing against the Africa champions who were just 15 minutes away from getting a draw against the host nation.

“No, I’m not [satisfied]. I think I’m always going to be asking my players to go that one step further. Yes, we were able to secure this third win, even though it wasn’t easy for us. I think because it was so difficult, it makes the win all the sweeter.

“At that moment, we could only wait, wait for the decision of the referee. If the goalkeeper does not have one foot on the line, there is a rule that says it is to be withdrawn, and it is very severe. The VAR has decided tonight [Monday], today it was in our favour, the next it may be against us, I have nothing more to say,” She said at the post-match conference.

A twice-taken penalty by Wendie Renard drew criticisms from fans after Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was adjudged to have moved before the first kick which hit the post was taken.