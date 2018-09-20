France and Belgium have become the first-ever joint ranked leaders in the FIFA rankings.

The latest published rankings show the two European nations exactly level on 1,729 points, something that has not in its 25-year history. Since winning the World Cup, France picked up a draw and win against Germany and Netherlands respectively in the UEFA Nations League, while Belgium beat Scotland 4-0 and Iceland — though the former was a friendly.

Brazil remain third, ahead of World Cup finalists Croatia, while the only other nation inside the top 10 to make a move over the past month were Denmark, who dropped one place from ninth.

Uruguay, England, Switzerland and Spain make up the rest of the top 10, with Argentina still just outside, after beating Guatemala and drawing with Colombia in post-World Cup friendlies.

Germany moved up three places to 12th following their friendly victory over Peru, while Mexico in 15th place were the highest ranked North and Central American nation, moving up one place. The United States remained in 22nd.

The next rankings will be published on Oct. 25