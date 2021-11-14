Belgium and France booked their places in the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals after victories on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe scored four goals to help World Cup titleholders France secure an 8-0 home demolition of Kazakhstan.

This lifted France top of the European Qualifiers Group D on 15 points from seven games, four points ahead of second-placed Finland.

France and Finland will meet on November 16.

Karim Benzema added two goals, while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann netted one each to cap an impressive performance at the Parc des Princes.

Benzema was delighted after combining with Mbappe to devastating effect upfront.

“We’ve shown that we are compatible, that we can play together and have fun while scoring, creating goals and playing for the team,” Benzema told French television.

“I am so happy to have played as I did and above all to have won.”

Belgium, who were beaten by France in the semifinals of the 2018 tournament, made sure of their spot in Qatar by beating Estonia 3-1 in Brussels to top Group E.

Christian Benteke opened the Belgians’ account before Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard completed the job. Estonia’s consolation goal came from Erik Sorga.