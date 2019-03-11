



Super Falcons of Nigeria will get $4 million if they eventually win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup which kicks off on June 7 in France.

This was revealed by the Federation of International Football (FIFA) as the prize money for the team that wins the trophy that would be contested by 24 teams.

According to the financial breakdown, the runners-up will get $2.6m, while the 3rd best team will pocket $2m.

The 4th place team will collect $1.6m as well as the 5th to 8th place teams will get $1.45m each.

Also, 9th to 16th place teams will be richer with $1m as 17th to 24th teams smile to the bank with $0.75m.

Meanwhile FIFA will pay the Nigeria Football Federation N262.5m) [$750,000] as participation fees for the Falcons which is part of their efforts to boost the image of the game.

Nigeria are drawn in Group A against France, Korea Republic and Norway whom they confront in their opening game on June 8 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune Reims.

At the last edition held in Canada four years ago, the Falcons were eliminated in the group stage that comprised defending champions U.S.A and Sweden.

The country’s best outing so far was in 1999 where the reached the quarter finals before bowing out to Brazil 4-3.