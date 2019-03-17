



World soccer ruling body, FIFA has approved the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

This decision was made after the FIFA Referees Committee recommended the use of the technology to enhance decision making at the global showpiece especially following it’s success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“CONFIRMED: The FIFA Council today ratified that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) Will be used at the #FIFAWWC this summer in France,” reads a tweet on the soccer ruling body official Twitter handle on Friday.

It will be the first time that the VAR will be introduced into the women’s game.

“I think it is very important and it also shows consistency from FIFA to use the VAR in the main tournaments. So I am very happy,” chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, told the world soccer TV.

The competition will take centre stage from the 7th of June – 7th July where 24 teams will do battle for the ultimate prize of emerging the best female team in the world.

Three African countries African Champions Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon will be on parade.

Nigeria will face hosts France, South Korea and Norway in Group A, South Africa tackle Spain, Germany and China Republic in Group B while Cameroon will lock horns with Canada, New Zealand and Netherlands in Group E.