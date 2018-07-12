In order to avoid a last minute injury to any key member of the national U-20 women’s football team, Falconets, the technical crew has decided to hold on to their chest the names of the 21 players who will represent Nigeria in the FIFA U 20 Women’s World Cup final in France next month.

This much was revealed to newsmen today in Abuja by Falconets Chief Coach, Christopher Danjuma, after the team’s morning training session at FIFA Goal Project.

According to the tactician, “women football is quite different from men. The ladies have their own ways of doing things. It takes a lot of time to get them ready for the type of challenges they are going to face in France hence I and my assistants are not in a hurry to release the final team list”.

Danjuma who is the Technical Adviser of Nasarawa Amazons FC also disclosed that the team will play two or three more Test Matches before the final list will be ready.

Said she, “we (Falconets) have two or three friendly matches with top division women football teams tomorrow, Saturday and next Tuesday in Abuja. After this may be the final list will be ready “.

The Falconets have been playing mostly boys academy clubs for the past two months and have raked in several victories, a few draws and lost to only the national U -15 boys preparing for the African Games in Algeria.