Former 21st Century Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez and the sports marketing company Full Play Group SA have pleaded not guilty after they were indicted on criminal charges in connection with the FIFA corruption probe in the United States.

Lopez and Martinez, who were allowed to remain free on $15 million (£12 million/€13.7 million) appearance bonds after they were named in the indictment unsealed in the US on Monday (April 6), have been arraigned on wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

Full Play Group, based in South America, have also been charged with racketeering conspiracy.

The ex-Fox executives are accused of bribing officials from the South American Football Confederation to secure media and marketing rights to major football tournaments in the region.





The indictment also alleges Lopez and Martinez, ordered to surrender their passports and placed on a curfew by US District Judge Pamela Chen, made illegal payments to ensure Fox was awarded broadcast rights for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

Lopez served as chief executive of Fox International Channels, while Martinez was President of Fox International Channels and an executive of Fox Latin American Channel Inc.

The indictment from the US Department of Justice included new allegations that FIFA executives were paid bribes in exchange for voting for Russia and Qatar to host World Cups in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

Russia and Qatar later issued denials following the release of the document.

It was the latest in the long-running corruption case, which has led to the indictment of several former high-ranking FIFA officials.