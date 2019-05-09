<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is eagerly looking forward to donning the green and white jersey of Nigeria against Sudan in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture in June.

Okoye, 19, who is born to a Nigerian father and a German mother took to the social media to announce his intention and desire to represent the country of his birth.

“I’ m coming Home Nigeria! After 13 years. Can’t describe my feelings. Looking forward to the Qualifying matches with the U23 against Sudan. #Olympia2020,” Okoye he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Okoye has featured 15 times for Fortuna Düsseldorf B side in the Regionaliga West this season.

He has conceded 25 goals and kept two clean sheets.

The U-23 Eagles will face Sudan in the first leg of the qualifier on June 5 in Khartoum with the second leg to take place at he Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa four days later.

Imama Amapakabo’s men overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to edge out Libya 4-2 on aggregate in the previous round.

Sudan on the other hand defeated Kenya 2-0 on aggregate to secure their passage to the final round of the qualifiers.

The top three countries at the 2019 U-23 AFCON competition that will be hosted by Egypt later in the year will represent the continent in the football event of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Nigeria won the last edition of the competition hosted by Senegal pipping Algeria 2-1 in the final.

The competition will take place in Egypt from 8 to 22 November.