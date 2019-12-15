<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Foreign scouts who monitored the 2019 LEG Lagos challenge has applauded future soccer stars and organizers of the annual football trial.

The soccer trial which marked her 2nd edition at Agege stadium Lagos, saw fourteen grassroots football club rolled out 23 players each for the three days talent hunt.

Reacting to the successful event, experienced soccer scouts, Edan Giladi who jet in from USA, Kent Waja from Sweden and Cameroonian Bang Sengue stated they are impressed with the performances of the lads.

“I’m glad with what have seen so far. This is my second time here in Nigeria. The atmosphere is conducive enough for a talent hunt event like this.

“I’ve realised Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talented stars. The players have what it takes to become world star. I urged the organisers to keep it up and by doing this, the trial will produce more soccer star that will be representing the country in nearest future. We have spotted the best leg and am sure others have also noted talented ones with potential, ” Giladi stated as others expressed their view in similar vein.

Meanwhile event sponsor, Alhaji Abdulahi Omobolaji and trial director, Pius Kayode Olubode advised the starlets to be good ambassador when notified.