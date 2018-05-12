Nine overseas-based players are now to be called up to feature in a friendly against Atletico Madrid on May 22 in Uyo.

The bulk of the 25-man squad will be drawn from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The squad list is expected to be submitted to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday.

“Some overseas-based pros are to be included on the squad for the match against Atletico Madrid,” an official said.

NPFL leading scorer Junior Lokosa is widely expected to lead the home-based stars, who are likely to be the core of the team to the last CHAN in Morocco.

Kano Pillars striker Lokosa has netted 16 goals in the first round of the NPFL season.