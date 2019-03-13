



Foreign base players that are invited into the Dream Team for the Olympics qualifier tie against Libya are will join the rest of the team in Tunisia.

The foreign players are Taiwo Awoniyi, who’s based in Belgium, midfielder Kelechi Nwakali who plies his trade with FC Porto B, Villarreal of attacker Samuel Chukwueze, Orji who is currently in MLS and Kingsley Michael.

“The players are due to depart their bases on March 17 and arrive in Tunisia the following day,” NFF official told newsmen.

Nigeria and Libya will battle it out in the first leg of the AFCON U-23 qualifier in Tunisia with the return leg to commence in Nigeria days later.