<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Nigeria Footballers (NANPF) has called for the establishment of more soccer academies affiliated to European club sides in the country.

In a press release by the Secretary General Austin Popo, NANPF noted that such academies would help to grow youths football in Nigeria.

President of NANPF, Tijani Babangida while taking a cursory look at the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port-Harcourt praised the Rivers State governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike for such a laudable idea that would take Rivers’ youths out of the street.

“We want other state governors to emulate Nyesom Wike in establishing football academies attached to European clubs. This is the best way to produce world’s best footballers.

“Rivers state will turn out good players in the nearest future that wIll compete with the best in Europe and the rest of the world. In fact, when this happens Wike is the win- ner”, he said.

NANPF also commended Wike for putting a round peg in a round hole in the appointment of former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical committee chairman, Barr. Christopher Green to manage the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port-Harcourt.

The erstwhile Rivers commissioner for sports and NFF board member was appointed this month to handle the affairs of the academy affiliated to its parents club in Spain.

Babangida explained that the best way to sustain such a project was what the governor did by appointing such a high level football official like Green and placing the academy under his direct supervision.