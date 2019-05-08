<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Football fans in Ilorin have called on the Super Eagles of Nigeria to emulate Liverpool FC’s spirit in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt scheduled for June.

The fans told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Wednesday that the Eagles need to believe in their ability and conquer Africa just as Liverpool shocked Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

NAN reports that Liverpool outclassed Barcelona 4-0 with an extraordinary performance at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Tuesday night to eliminate the Catalan giants in the competition, after being 3-0 down in the first leg.

A soccer fan, Mr Segun Gbadebo, said the Super Eagles must emulate the spirit of the Liverpool players and play with determination to shock their African opponents in Egypt.

“Everything is possible in football. The Super Eagles must learn from Liverpool by believing in their ability and do the impossible in June,’’ Gbadebo said.

Another soccer fan, Joseph Ibenjo, said the Liverpool spirit is what he expects from the Eagles in AFCON.

“After the 3-0 humiliation at Camp Nou last week, we all thought it was over; not until Liverpool pulled a miraculous surprise when they humbled Barcelona with four unreplied goals,’’ he said

On his part, Mr Kayode Oguns, said: “Super Eagles also need the fighting spirit as demonstrated by Liverpool.

“We need to play with passion and pull down giants as seen on Tuesday.

“AFCON should be Super Eagles’ birth right. We can win it till our trophy cabinet is full.

“We need to play like the Liverpool players and conquer Africa in June.’’

Usman Balogun advised the Super Eagles to watch video clips of Liverpool’s performance against Barcelona.

“Gernot Rohr must show and analyse the clips of the match with his players. It is very necessary to help the team spirit,’’ he said.

Another football fan, Abiodun Odediran, called on Nigerians to support and pray for Super Eagles during the AFCON in Egypt.

“Even the Liverpool fans are worth emulating, not only the players.

“We need to copy the spirit of the Liverpool fans during matches to push the Eagles to victory,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles are drawn in Group B with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar for the 2019 AFCON billed to hold in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.