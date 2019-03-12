



Allegations of racism and bullying made against former Newcastle coach Peter Beardsley are being investigated by the Football Association.

Beardsley, who coached Newcastle’s Under-23 side, left the club on 6 March. He had been on leave since a club investigation began last year.

The ex-Newcastle and England forward has “categorically denied” the claims.

Beardsley faced multiple complaints, including one of bullying by 22-year-old midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

A spokesman for English football’s governing body told BBC Sport: “We can confirm that the FA is investigating the allegations made against Peter Beardsley during his time at Newcastle United.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out has expressed concern that the Premier League club have not outlined the reasons for 58-year-old Beardsley’s departure.

In 2003, Beardsley and academy director Kenny Wharton faced a Premier League investigation over allegations of bullying made by youth players James Beaumont and Ross Gardner but the case was dismissed.

Beardsley made 326 appearances for the Magpies as a player.