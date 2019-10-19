<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian striker Folarin Balogun involved in Arsenal U23s defeat to Chelsea at the Electrical Services Stadium on Friday evening.

The young Gunners stumbled to a 3-1 loss on the day of Balogun’s eighth appearance in the Premier League 2 for the Steve Bould side.

Chelsea raced to a two goals lead after 31 minutes before Balogun helped the visitors reduced the deficit after his initial effort was palmed to the path of Ben Cottrell who bundled home.

In the second half, Arsenal almost grabbed the equalizer after Balogun set up Trae Coyle before Chelsea scored the third.

The result brought to an end an Arsenal’s 16-match unbeaten runs, stretching back as far as December 2018 when they last lost to Blackburn.

Arsenal who are placed fourth on the PL 2 division one log will travel to the Academy Stadium on October 26 to face Manchester City.