<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Flying Eagles will face the Ukraine U-20 team without influential defender Valentine Ozornwafor in their final group stage fixture of the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Poland on Thursday.

Nigeria have already lost midfielder Jamil Muhammad to injury for the rest of the tournament, before news emerged that Ozornwafor was also yet to fully recover from the knock he sustained in their last game against the United States on Monday.

The defender will sit out the all-important group stage decider against Ukraine in Bielsko-Biala Stadium, and will be further examined by the team doctor to ascertain if he will be ready for the their subsequent games in the competition, should they advance past the group stage.

“Valentine Ozornwafor will miss Thursday’s game against Ukraine,” A short message from the team’s media office said.

“He got a knock in our game with the United States along with Rabiu Muhammad but while Rabiu has overcome his injury worries and even took part in the sessions we had on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Ozornwafor also tried his best but he was unable to complete the entire sessions. It was suggested that he is excused out of the game to keep him fit for the next game if we progress.

“We have some other defenders that will step in, in the absence of the Enyimba defender. We are marching forward towards the game on Thursday with optimism that we are going to do Nigerians proud.”

Ozornwafor has featured in both matches played by the Flying Eagles before his latest setback.