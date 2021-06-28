Former Flying Eagles striker Jerome Akor scored his second goal of the season for Sogndal to win 3-1 at home against Asane in Norway.

Akor opened scoring for Sogndal after 21 minutes of action.





It was the 21-year-old striker’s second goal in a week after he also hit target in a 2-1 loss at Ham Kam the previous weekend.

Sogndal, who again missed out on promotion back to the Norwegian top league via the playoffs last year, are seventh on the table after eight rounds of matches.