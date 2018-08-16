Norwegian club Sogndal IL have announced highly-rated Flying Eagles striker Jerome Akor has joined from Jamba Academy of Kaduna.

The deal is for a year in the first instance.

Jamba Academy owner, Jamba Zira, said all transfer formalities have been completed and Akor could even make his debut for Sogndal at the weekend.

“Akor is delighted with this breakthrough and cannot wait to get started at his new club,” Zira disclosed.

“He scores goals, he’s a quick learner and he has a very bright future ahead of him.”

Akor, 18, was successful after trials at the club, who last season played in the Norwegian top flight and even lined up Manchester City loanee Chidiebere Nwakali.

He is powerful centre-forward armed with a decent shot and eye for goal.

Sogndal are now pushing for an instant return to the top league and are fourth on the second-tier league table.

Former Super Eagles defender Akeem Latifu joined the club in the winter transfer window.