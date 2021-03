Former Flying Eagles striker Emeka Chinonso is currently on trials at Belgian club KAA Gent.

On Tuesday, Chinonso, 19, scored for the Gent U21s in a 1-1 draw with their Genk counterparts.





Chinonso, who was sourced from Water FC Abuja, made the final squad to the 2019 U20 World Cup in Poland.

He also featured at the last All Africa Games in Morocco.

He is a big, strong centre-forward, who is currently with Brooke House Football Academy in England.