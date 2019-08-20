Former Flying Eagles midfielder Kingsley Micheal has signed a new contract with Serie A giant, Bologna, after the club announced.
The 19-year-old a member of the 2015 U-17 World Cup-winning squad, joined Siniša Mihajlović side in 2017 and was loaned to Serie B side Perugia, where he scored once in 25 appearances.
Bologna announced via their official website that Micheal penned a new contract Stadio Renato Dall’Ara that will run till 2023-2024 season if the two parties honour the agreement.
The Owerri-born was part of Flying Eagles of Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in May, where they lost to Senegal in the round of 16 in Poland.
Micheal made his debut for Bologna in a Copa Italia clash against Pisa on Sunday which they won 3-0.