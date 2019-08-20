Flying Eagles midfielder Kingsley Micheal has signed a new contract with Serie A giant, Bologna after the club announced.

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Kingsley Micheal has signed a new contract with Serie A giant, Bologna, after the club announced.

The 19-year-old a member of the 2015 U-17 World Cup-winning squad, joined Siniša Mihajlović side in 2017 and was loaned to Serie B side Perugia, where he scored once in 25 appearances.

Bologna announced via their official website that Micheal penned a new contract Stadio Renato Dall’Ara that will run till 2023-2024 season if the two parties honour the agreement.

The Owerri-born was part of Flying Eagles of Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in May, where they lost to Senegal in the round of 16 in Poland.

Micheal made his debut for Bologna in a Copa Italia clash against Pisa on Sunday which they won 3-0.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories