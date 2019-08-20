<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Kingsley Micheal has signed a new contract with Serie A giant, Bologna, after the club announced.

The 19-year-old a member of the 2015 U-17 World Cup-winning squad, joined Siniša Mihajlović side in 2017 and was loaned to Serie B side Perugia, where he scored once in 25 appearances.

Bologna announced via their official website that Micheal penned a new contract Stadio Renato Dall’Ara that will run till 2023-2024 season if the two parties honour the agreement.

The Owerri-born was part of Flying Eagles of Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in May, where they lost to Senegal in the round of 16 in Poland.

Micheal made his debut for Bologna in a Copa Italia clash against Pisa on Sunday which they won 3-0.